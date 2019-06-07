Residents concerned new shopping center will make traffic even worse

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some neighbors are worried busy University Boulevard in Moon Township is about to get even busier.
While some are excited about a new shopping plaza, others worry it will make traffic even worse.
Channel 11 spent the day in Moon Township to find out how this new retail and restaurant development at the corner of one of the busiest boulevards in Allegheny County will impact you.
While finishing touches are still underway, the first store in University Center, Panera Bread, is set to open in August. Eight other stores, restaurants and cafes will open by Thanksgiving.
