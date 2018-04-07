  • Residents evacuated after apartment building collapses near Route 30

    A building collapsed in East Pittsburgh early Saturday morning. 

    According to police, the apartment building collapsed on Electric Avenue near Route 30 around 5 a.m. 

    The building was occupied at the time, and residents were evacuated. The entire complex has around eight buildings, according to residents. 

    The residents lost power and gas due to the collapse. 

    The apartment buildings are below a section of Route 30, where landslides have caused that roadway to shut down.   

    Those same apartments were evacuated Friday due to falling trees caused by an ongoing landslide on the hillside above.

    Eight apartments were evacuated.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that its priority is evacuating people from that area. 

    PennDOT said the part of Route 30 that is above the apartment buildings slid significantly overnight, potentially 30 to 40 feet.  

    Route 30 is closed in both directions “long-term,” PennDOT said. 

     
     

