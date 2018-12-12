Residents evacuated after Millvale apartment fire

MILLVALE, Pa. - Residents who live in an apartment building were evacuated Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in Millvale.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started in the building in the 100 block of Butler Street just before 8:30 a.m.
There is no word on if there are any injuries or how the fire started.
