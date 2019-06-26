CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Residents are fighting to keep a gas well from being built just 1,000 feet from their homes in Cecil Township.
A group of protesters protested the drilling, that is expected to start next week, on Wednesday.
Many of the homes are part of the New Windsor Woods plan and new homeowners tell Channel 11 they didn't know about the drilling site until range resources sent them a letter in early June.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking to neighbors about their frustrations, for 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
