Residents frustrated by raw sewage flooding homes seek help from officials

Shaler residents upset about raw sewage backing up into their homes asked elected officials for help at a Thursday night meeting.
Lindsay Ward was at the meeting and spoke to frustrated residents for 11 at 11.
The sewage issues have left their homes coated in filth and smelling awful, they said.
Ppl in Shaler upset that their homes are getting damaged by raw sewage. They want help and answers @wpxi pic.twitter.com/DxPLD8IvQM— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) July 13, 2018
However, township officials said there was little they could do because another government agency is in charge of the sewage system.
