  • Residents frustrated by raw sewage flooding homes seek help from officials

    Updated:

    Shaler residents upset about raw sewage backing up into their homes asked elected officials for help at a Thursday night meeting.

    Lindsay Ward was at the meeting and spoke to frustrated residents for 11 at 11.

    The sewage issues have left their homes coated in filth and smelling awful, they said.

    However, township officials said there was little they could do because another government agency is in charge of the sewage system.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories