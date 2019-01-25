PITTSBURGH - People living in Squirrel Hill may have to evacuate their homes because of a landslide.
Emergency crews are on on Rosemont Lane.
A women in one of the homes affected told Channel 11 the city is asking her to evacuate.
The city engineer is there evaluating the situation, sources say.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch 11 at 11 for the latest.
HAPPENING NOW—->Crews are on the scene of a landslide in Squirrel Hill. Women inside one of the homes affected tells Channel 11 the city is asking her to evacuate. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/IWOG8bW5Qz— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) January 25, 2019
