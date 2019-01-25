  • Residents may be forced to evacuate homes because of landslide

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - People living in Squirrel Hill may have to evacuate their homes because of a landslide.

    Emergency crews are on on Rosemont Lane.

    A women in one of the homes affected told Channel 11 the city is asking her to evacuate. 

    The city engineer is there evaluating the situation, sources say.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch 11 at 11 for the latest.

