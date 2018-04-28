Residents of unsafe building now homeless, owner blames city

PITCAIRN, Pa. - 11 Investigates is talking to residents, city officials and the owner of an Allegheny County building that was deemed unsafe a few weeks ago.
The building in Pitcairn was deemed unsafe after a window shattered and borough officials found cracks in the ceilings in the walls.
Tonight on 11 at 11, how they are responding and why one resident says she has no where to go.
Residents still haven’t been able to return to their homes.
Channel 11's Michele Newell tracked down the building's owner and property manager about issues the borough says must get fixed.
