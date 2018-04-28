  • Residents of unsafe building now homeless, owner blames city

    Updated:

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - 11 Investigates is talking to residents, city officials and the owner of an Allegheny County building that was deemed unsafe a few weeks ago.

    The building in Pitcairn was deemed unsafe after a window shattered and borough officials found cracks in the ceilings in the walls.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, how they are responding and why one resident says she has no where to go. 

    PREVIOUS STORY: Residents evacuated after apartment building deemed unsafe

    Residents still haven’t been able to return to their homes.  

    Channel 11's Michele Newell tracked down the building's owner and property manager about issues the borough says must get fixed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents of unsafe building now homeless, owner blames city

  • Headline Goes Here

    Piece of roof blows off apartment building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Human trafficking victims get help from new center

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler rides scooter alone to barber shop, baby sister found home alone…

  • Headline Goes Here

    T-riders will not switch to cashless fares