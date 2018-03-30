  • Residents on alert after several car break-ins

    Updated:

    Residents in a North Strabane Township neighborhood say they are being advised by police to lock their vehicles and take out any valuables after items were stolen out of unlocked vehicles.

    It happened over the past week in Majestic Hills off Route 19.  

    We're told there are reports of a gun and loose change being taken from vehicles.

    One family has surveillance video of someone checking the doors of their cars in the driveway a couple nights ago at 1:30 a.m.

    Channel 11's Lori Houy are talking to neighbors who are on edge and taking extra precaution, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

