Residents opposed to drug, alcohol treatment center in their community

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Residents of Hopewell Township voiced their opposition Monday to a proposed drug and alcohol treatment center in their community.
The treatment center would be at the old Five Points Elementary School building.
At a meeting Monday night, developers said the center would house at least 39 patients.
One resident who spoke at the meeting said the drug problem needs to be addressed, but he and others don’t want the center in Hopewell.
“I understand that safety is important. We think safety is important too, and we run safe programs. We run programs in 14 different states and we are good neighbors,” Jeff Desantis, of Resources For Human Development, said.
Developers want to lease the school building for the treatment center, which would bring about 40 jobs to the area.
