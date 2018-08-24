Residents upset after grocery store posts sign denying access to bathroom

PITTSBURGH - Hill District residents say the Shop 'n Save in their neighborhood isn’t treating them fairly after signs were posted on the doors and in the store that read “No Public Bathroom.”
Those residents are also upset that the grocery store is not allowing jitneys to wait on its property for customers.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is bringing those resident’s concerns to Shop n’ Save’s franchisee and the Hill House Economic Development Corporation which owns the property. Watch her LIVE report on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
