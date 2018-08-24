  • Residents upset after grocery store posts sign denying access to bathroom

    PITTSBURGH - Hill District residents say the Shop 'n Save in their neighborhood isn’t treating them fairly after signs were posted on the doors and in the store that read “No Public Bathroom.”

    Those residents are also upset that the grocery store is not allowing jitneys to wait on its property for customers.

