Residents upset over brown water, worried it's not safe

LATROBE, Pa. - People living in Latrobe are dealing with a major water issue.
One woman told Channel 11 her water is brown at least three times a week.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., what she wants done to fix the problem and what officials are saying about it.
Would you drink this water? I spoke to a woman in Latrobe who says her water looks like this AT LEAST 3x a week! What she wants done to fix the problem & what the water authority is saying about the issue tonight on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/AIKantkusy— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 17, 2018
Residents are not only frustrated, but concerned about it possibly being a safety issue.
TRENDING NOW:
- Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life
- Boy who drowned gives life to 3 people via transplants
- Serena Williams learned sister's killer was paroled before worst loss of career
- VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog trapped in sinkhole in Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}