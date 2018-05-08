Residents upset over proposed housing development

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pine Township homeowners have been airing their concerns for months about a proposed 41-home development plan.
But tonight, the plan was approved by the Pine Township board of supervisors, with conditions.
Hear what the homeowners have to say about tonight’s decision, only on 11 at 11.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is asking supervisors about their decision.
