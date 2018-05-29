Residents worried about abandoned home collapsing, catching fire

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - An abandoned house in McKeesport is causing concern for neighbors worried about the dilapidated structure collapsing or catching fire.
RELATED: Neighbors worried about house on verge of collapsing
The home is an example of a much bigger problem in that community.
Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith went out to investigate why the house hasn't been demolished yet, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Heinz Field releases policies for Kenny Chesney concert
- Mystery wolf-like creature stumps experts
- Mom delivers baby along Parkway East
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}