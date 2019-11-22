PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a burglary at a restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood.
The burglary at Teppanyaki Kyoto Restaurant on Bryant Street was reported Nov. 12, but whoever is responsible hasn’t been caught, authorities said.
Surveillance equipment and cash were stolen after the restaurant’s back door was smashed, according to police.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Navy veteran found dead in his apartment died 3 years prior, medical examiner says
- Sex offender removed from hospital during birth of his child
- Body of missing Bethel Park woman identified after being found in Nevada desert
- VIDEO: Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}