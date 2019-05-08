PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department published a consumer alert for Lidia's restaurant on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh.
The alert said violations included prep coolers not working and not maintaining cold food temperatures, unsafe cold storage of "potentially hazardous foods", foods held past their due date and foods not properly cooled.
Lidia's, in the Strip District, opened in March of 2001.
This violation comes just days before Mother's Day.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
