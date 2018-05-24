PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman after breaking into her home in the city’s South Side will face a judge Thursday.
Channel 11 has learned lawyers for Adnan Pehlivan have requested a motions hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, Pehlivan broke into the home on Josephine Street earlier this month. Investigators believe he forced open a window to get inside.
The victim told police she was “jolted” awake by Pehlivan, who was in her bed and was sexually assaulting her, the complaint said. She fought him to get off her and he punched her to get away.
Pehlivan owns Istanbul Sofra on Forbes Avenue in Regent Square. He was arrested there while people were dining.
