  • Restaurant owner on trial for sexually assaulting server

    

    PITTSBURGH - A local restaurant owner is on trial for criminal charges that he sexually assaulted a server.

    According to police, the owner of Carbonara's Ristorante and Lounge in Castle Shannon, John Carbonara, assaulted the victim in the office.

    She testified that Carbonara began spanking her with a wooden back scratcher and that he sexually assaulted her by unbuttoning her shirt and grabbing her private areas.

    The defense is trying to paint the victim as someone going after money, but the now former server claims she's telling the truth.

