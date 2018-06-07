Restaurant owner on trial for sexually assaulting server

PITTSBURGH - A local restaurant owner is on trial for criminal charges that he sexually assaulted a server.
According to police, the owner of Carbonara's Ristorante and Lounge in Castle Shannon, John Carbonara, assaulted the victim in the office.
Why the first day of the trial came to an abrupt end, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
She testified that Carbonara began spanking her with a wooden back scratcher and that he sexually assaulted her by unbuttoning her shirt and grabbing her private areas.
The defense is trying to paint the victim as someone going after money, but the now former server claims she's telling the truth.
TRENDING NOW:
- Naked man running through Pittsburgh alarms bystanders
- Pipeline explosion sends ball of fire into air in W. Va.; visible from Washington Co.
- Culture of bullying has UPS workers ready to strike
- VIDEO: Pipeline explosion, fire in West Virginia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}