  • Restaurateur accused of sexual assault getting out of jail

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The former restaurateur whose sex assault trial ended in a mistrial last week will get out of jail.

    Adnan Pehlivan was in front of a judge Monday for a bond hearing. The judge granted Pehlivan's bail and he will be let out of jail on home electronic monitoring. 

    Last week, he was on trial for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a woman he met at a Kopy's bar on the South Side in May 2018.

    Jurors found him not guilty of stalking and simple assault but were deadlocked on the sexual assault charge.

    WPXI’s Courtney Brennan will be in the courtroom for the bond hearing and will have the latest developments from the courthouse on Channel 11 News at Noon.

    A new trial date has been set for July 29.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories