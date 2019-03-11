PITTSBURGH - The former restaurateur whose sex assault trial ended in a mistrial last week will get out of jail.
#BREAKING: Adnan Pehlivan gets bail. The former restaurant owner who had a mistrial last week will now be let out of jail on home electronic monitoring. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) March 11, 2019
Adnan Pehlivan was in front of a judge Monday for a bond hearing. The judge granted Pehlivan's bail and he will be let out of jail on home electronic monitoring.
#BREAKING: The judge said he wasn’t totally comfortable with granting Pehlivan bail and was worried that he might be a flight risk but decided it was the appropriate action. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) March 11, 2019
Last week, he was on trial for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a woman he met at a Kopy's bar on the South Side in May 2018.
Jurors found him not guilty of stalking and simple assault but were deadlocked on the sexual assault charge.
WPXI’s Courtney Brennan will be in the courtroom for the bond hearing and will have the latest developments from the courthouse on Channel 11 News at Noon.
A new trial date has been set for July 29.
