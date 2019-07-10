PITTSBURGH - A single-lane restriction will go into effect on southbound Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh.
The restriction, which is scheduled to start at 7 a.m., will affect the left lane of southbound Route 19 between the Shaler Street Bridge overpass and the bridge carrying Route 19 over Interstate 376 (Parkway West), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The lane restriction will remain in effect through mid-August.
PennDOT said crews will conduct excavation work and concrete pavement restoration to improve existing clearance under the northbound Route 19 overhead ramp to I-376.
A single southbound lane and the off-ramp to westbound I-376 will remain open.
