    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    Pier 1, the home furnishings retailer, will close a Pittsburgh-area store as part of a national consolidation.

    The company is sending out emails to customers alerting them of price discounts as part of the closing process for its location at the Pointe at North Fayette.

    Pier 1 is holding sales of 20 percent to 40 percent off at the Parkway West location in advance of a closing date yet to be announced.

