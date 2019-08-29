PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh City School Police is mourning the loss of a retired K-9.
K-9 Quincy died Wednesday. He had been retired since 2017, having worked alongside his handler, Officer Dena Young, since 2006.
After retiring, Quincy lived with Young, who was by his side when he died, according to a post on the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit’s Facebook page.
Quincy and Young trained alongside the K-9s from the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit.
