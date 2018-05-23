PERRY SOUTH, Pa. - A retired Pittsburgh city firefighter is on trial for a fatal hit-and-run accident.
The daughter of the man who was struck and killed by the driver took the stand in court Wednesday, and Channel 11’s Renee Wallace was there to gather the latest information.
Ashley Simpson said she heard the terrible crash that severely wounded her father, Gregory Simpson, and was so upset she couldn’t bear to look.
Gregory Simpson initially survived but died six weeks later.
David Anderson, a 65-year-old retired Pittsburgh city firefighter, is on trial for causing this fatal pedestrian accident.
The incident happened in December 2015 at the intersection of Seabright Street and Street Extension in Perry South.
Anderson’s attorney spent part of this morning’s testimony trying to poke holes in Ashley Simpson’s testimony. How the defense attempted to sew doubt in the jury, for 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
