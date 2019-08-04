PITTSBURGH - Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Bartje has died.
K-9 Bartje served the city of Pittsburgh from 2011 through 2017, according to Pittsburgh police.
He spent the last two years in retirement with his handler, Lt. Chad O'Brien, and his family.
