  • Retired Pittsburgh police K-9, who served city for 6 years, dies

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Bartje has died.

    K-9 Bartje served the city of Pittsburgh from 2011 through 2017, according to Pittsburgh police.

    He spent the last two years in retirement with his handler, Lt. Chad O'Brien, and his family.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories