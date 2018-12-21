GREENSBURG, Pa. - A retired priest from the Diocese of Greensburg who pleaded guilty to abusing a then 10-year-old boy is expected to be sentenced Friday morning.
Rev. John Sweeney was pastor at St. Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell at the time of the abuse, to which he pleaded guilty in August. He had been charged in 2017.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The boy was in the fourth grade at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School during the 1991-92 school year. Investigators said he was sent to Sweeney for discipline because he had been disruptive on a school bus.
Sweeney continued to serve as a priest for about 16 years after the abuse.
Sweeney was indicted last year by a statewide investigating grand jury probing the sexual abuse of children by priests and clergy in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania, including the Diocese of Greensburg.
RELATED:
- Local retired priest pleads guilty to abusing 10-year-old boy
- Retired priest faces judge on child sex abuse charges
- Several Greensburg priests named in grand jury sex abuse report still living
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}