GREENSBURG, Pa. - A retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg who was under investigation for allegations of sexually abusing a minor has died.
Msgr. Michael W. Matusak died on Sunday at the diocese's residence for retired priests.
He was removed from his positions and placed on administrative leave after a credible allegation was made of him sexually abusing a minor.
He resigned and retired in July after 44 years.
The results of the police investigation have still not been shared with the Diocese, according to a news release.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in St. Joseph Chapel at Christ Our Shepherd Center, Greensburg, from 1-6:30 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. followed by additional viewing until 9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Friday 9-10:45 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
