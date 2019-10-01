PITTSBURGH - The retrial for a local restaurateur accused of sexual assault was postponed until early next year.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Tuesday before the case was postponed.
Judge Jeffrey Manning grants defense request for postponement in the retrial of Adnan Pehlivan. new trial date is now February 3, 2020.— AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) October 1, 2019
Adnan Pehlivan was found not guilty in March of simple assault and stalking, but the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on sexual assault and burglary charges.
According to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Pehlivan and a young woman at Kopy's Bar in Pittsburgh's South Side in May 2018. They claim Pehlivan then followed the woman home in his car to her apartment and sexually assaulted her.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Restaurateur accused of sexual assault getting out of jail
- Closing statements try to convince jurors in Adnan Pehlivan case
- Defense rests case for Pittsburgh restaurateur accused of sexual assault
- Contentious testimony in trial of restaurateur accused of sexual assault
- Lawyer for restaurant owner accused of sexual assault wants some evidence thrown out
- Restaurant owner accused of sexual assault staying in jail
- Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}