PITTSBURGH - Officials with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty-to-animals charges of anyone responsible for injuring a cat.
Officials with Human Animal Rescue said a McKee's Rocks resident brought a cat, named Pickles, earlier in July after finding the animal severely injured. The agency said after veterinarians took a closer look, they determined firecrackers were tied to her front left paw with rubber bands.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"There really wasn't any paw left," explained Director of Medical Business Jamie Wilson. "I had to stop her from eating and drinking too quickly so she wouldn't get sick."
>>>>>RELATED: Animal rescue saves cat injured after firecrackers tied to front paw
The animal's paw and leg had to be amputated.
"There's at least one dangerous person at large, and it's urgent that anyone with information about this violent crime speak up before someone else gets hurt," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Humane Animal Rescue at 412-345-7300 or CLICK HERE to fill out a report.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' trailer released
- Rising waters damage homes, businesses, cars; American Red Cross opens shelter
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides/a>
- VIDEO: Storm Area 51 founder says it was all a joke
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}