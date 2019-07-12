Reward offered for information about deadly shooting in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help police solve a deadly shooting that happened in Swissvale.
Police said they found Aris Payto Barclay Vann of Wilkinsburg shot dead along Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale around 1:30 a.m. on May 19.
Investigators said someone shot him multilple times. Witnesses told police they heard two people arguing, then a series of gunshots, one after another.
Witnesses reporting seeing a tall, black man with cornrow braids and wearing blue jeans in a white t-shirt. They said he had a gun in his hand and was running from Woodstock Avenue onto Ardmore Street.
Police still don't know what may have motivated this crime.
