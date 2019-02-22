Reward offered for information about January homicide

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information in a homicide that happened earlier this year in Wilkinsburg.
Tramaine Solomen, 30, of Monroeville was found in the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue on Jan. 14 after Allegheny County 911 received multiple calls for gunshots being fired.
Solomen was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said the investigation revealed that Solomen parked his car in an alley behind a home on Marlboro Avenue and that he was leaving the home with several other people when the gunshots were fired.
The unknown actors then fled the area, police said. Numerous spent shell casings from several different caliber handguns were collected from the scene.
Police said no one who was leaving the home with Solomen seen who did the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-555-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the actors.
