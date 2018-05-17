WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Authorities are searching for answers in the April homicide of a man found shot several times behind a home in Wilkinsburg.
Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to come forward, offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.
The body of Aaron James, 29, was found shortly after 6:30 p.m. April 7 behind a home on Franklin Avenue. Police were called for a passerby’s report of an unresponsive man and discovered James had been shot to death.
Investigators determined James had left his home about 4 p.m. and walked to a nearby convenience store. People in the neighborhood said they heard multiple gunshots around that time, but no one called 911.
No motive has been determined, police said. Detectives are reviewing information and awaiting forensic testing results.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.
