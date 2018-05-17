  • Reward offered for information in homicide of man found behind home

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Authorities are searching for answers in the April homicide of a man found shot several times behind a home in Wilkinsburg.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Police identify man shot, killed in Wilkinsburg

    Related Headlines

    Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to come forward, offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

    The body of Aaron James, 29, was found shortly after 6:30 p.m. April 7 behind a home on Franklin Avenue. Police were called for a passerby’s report of an unresponsive man and discovered James had been shot to death.

    Investigators determined James had left his home about 4 p.m. and walked to a nearby convenience store. People in the neighborhood said they heard multiple gunshots around that time, but no one called 911.

    No motive has been determined, police said. Detectives are reviewing information and awaiting forensic testing results.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reward offered for information in homicide of man found behind home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vegas shooting papers hint some may have encountered gunman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer shoots armed student at high school, charges filed

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Hotel guest reported hearing Vegas shots nearby

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-fiance of Aliquippa woman killed in driveway says he has 'nothing to hide'