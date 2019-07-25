MCKEESPORT, Pa - A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a homicide earlier this month in McKeesport.
Investigators said Delquay James, 21, was shot at the corner of Beacon and Hazel streets around 8 p.m. on July 13. When paramedics arrived, they found James had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
Investigators tell Channel 11 a group of men was seen in the street near a dark-colored vehicle. The men were walking toward Hazel Street when several shots were fired, and the vehicle took off.
Several shell casings from difference caliber guns were found at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police. A reward of $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.
Callers can remain anonymous.
