PITTSBURGH - A vehicle has crashed into a house in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.
It happened on Rhine Street.
A woman said she was in her kitchen when this happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
BREAKING : Car into house in Spring Hill. The homeowners are okay. Working to find out how the driver lost control. pic.twitter.com/mK2MVEgiey— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 31, 2019
