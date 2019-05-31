  • Car goes over hillside, crashes into house

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A vehicle has crashed into a house in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.

    It happened on Rhine Street.

    A woman said she was in her kitchen when this happened.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories