    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police in Lawrence County are asking for help finding a missing man.

    Richard Mulzet, 57, was last seen Sunday in New Castle.

    Police want to check his medical status, according to a Facebook post.

    Mulzet is described as a white male 6’2, 240 lbs., gray short shaved hair, with brown eyes.

    He may be driving a navy-blue Dodge Durango with PA registration.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCPD at 724-656-9300.

