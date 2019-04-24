NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police in Lawrence County are asking for help finding a missing man.
Richard Mulzet, 57, was last seen Sunday in New Castle.
Police want to check his medical status, according to a Facebook post.
Mulzet is described as a white male 6’2, 240 lbs., gray short shaved hair, with brown eyes.
He may be driving a navy-blue Dodge Durango with PA registration.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCPD at 724-656-9300.
