Ride requesting one of improvements coming to Washington Co. transit system

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington County officials are looking at ways to improve their public transit system.
Plans include a new transit center and the possibility of a ride request service, similar to Uber and Lyft.
The improvements riders would like to see, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
The aim of the five-year plan is to improve public transportation in the county.
