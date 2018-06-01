  • Ride requesting one of improvements coming to Washington Co. transit system

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington County officials are looking at ways to improve their public transit system.

    Plans include a new transit center and the possibility of a ride request service, similar to Uber and Lyft.

    The aim of the five-year plan is to improve public transportation in the county.

