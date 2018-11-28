Ringgold High School closed Wednesday due to fire alarm issue

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ringgold High School is closed on Wednesday due to a fire alarm issue, according to the superintendent.
All classes and activities are canceled.
Staff is to report to the middle school.
