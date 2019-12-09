  • Voting open for Pennsylvania 2020 River of the Year

    Updated:

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Voting is now open for the 2020 Pennsylvania River of the Year and the public is encouraged to choose from five waterways:

    • Brandywine Creek
    • Buffalo Creek
    • Connoquenessing Creek
    • Lackawanna River
    • Ohio River

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Nominations are based on each waterway's conservation needs and successes as well as celebration plans if chosen as the winner. 

    Officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the voting will be open through Jan. 17.

    CLICK HERE for more details and to cast your vote

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories