PITTSBURGH - Police said a woman was arrested after a man walked into the Rivers Casino on the North Shore after he said he was slashed with a knife.
Investigators said at about 4 p.m. on Friday, the man entered the Casino and was then taken to an area hospital. He told police a man had slashed him with a knife at the Allegheny T station.
Police said they reviewed security camera footage but did not find any evidence of that happening.
Investigators said they searched for a crime scene too, but did not find anything. After talking with the victim further, police said they learned the cut came from a fight earlier in the day.
April Loughner, 33, was arrested and charged with simple assault and strangulation, according to police.
