PITTSBURGH - There are barriers all over Riverview Park, some are concrete because they’ve been here for awhile, but others were just added because the landslide problems are getting worse.
Despite the gray, cloudy weather, there were a lot of walkers, joggers and dog owners at Riverview Park.
Dennis Payne was with his dog and he told us about the new barriers going up around the park because of landslides.
“I’ve seen more of them go up in the past six months.”
Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Channel 11's Courtney Brennan talks to a geologist to learn why the park is at such a high risk, and what's being done to prevent more problems.
TRENDING NOW:
- Norwin students released from lockdown following 'criminal activity' in the area
- State police searching for man who kidnapped woman from campground
- Woman told police she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth' during arrest
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh diabetics traveling to Canada to buy insulin
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}