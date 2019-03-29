  • Joggers, dog walkers upset by continued landslides in Riverview Park

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There are barriers all over Riverview Park, some are concrete because they’ve been here for awhile, but others were just added because the landslide problems are getting worse.

    Despite the gray, cloudy weather, there were a lot of walkers, joggers and dog owners at Riverview Park.

    Dennis Payne was with his dog and he told us about the new barriers going up around the park because of landslides.

    “I’ve seen more of them go up in the past six months.”

    Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Channel 11's Courtney Brennan talks to a geologist to learn why the park is at such a high risk, and what's being done to prevent more problems.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories