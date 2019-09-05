  • Water runoff from popular Pittsburgh park causing problems for nearby residents

    PITTSBURGH - A giant hole is growing larger every day around a damaged pipe that carries storm run-off from Riverview park through a neighborhood below.

    The pipe is on one couple’s property on Woods Run Avenue and it’s caused massive damage.

    They say they haven’t gotten a clear answer on who is responsible for repairing the line.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke talked with that couple, the city and PWSA to learn more about the problem. Watch her full report above.

