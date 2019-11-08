PITTSBURGH - A popular Pittsburgh restaurant has a roach problem, and the health department is letting the public know.
Las Velas, located in Market Square, did not get a raving review on its latest health inspection – more than a dozen violations were noted, including roaches found in the kitchen.
However, the owner told Channel 11's Amy Hudak it's actually a good thing – for 11 at 11.
