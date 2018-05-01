  • Road closed after car crashes into Port Authority bus, 1 person injured

    PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - One person is injured after a car crashed into the back of a Port Authority bus in Pleasant Hills Tuesday.

    The driver of the car was taken to UPMC Mercy with a head injury, according to Port Authority officials. No one on the bus was injured. 

    Lebanon Church Road is closed between Regis Avenue and Clairton Boulevard.

    We're working to learn the condition of the person injured and when the road will reopen, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

