  • Road closed after SUV crashes into pole, flips onto side

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A driver fled after an SUV crashed into a utility pole and flipped onto its side early Wednesday morning in Penn Hills, officials said.

    The crash, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Universal Road, knocked out power in the area, according to Duquesne Light’s website.

    Universal Road is expected to be closed until noon, officials said.

