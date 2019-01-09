PENN HILLS, Pa. - A driver fled after an SUV crashed into a utility pole and flipped onto its side early Wednesday morning in Penn Hills, officials said.
We’re following repairs and the search for the driver -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
The crash, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Universal Road, knocked out power in the area, according to Duquesne Light’s website.
Universal Road is expected to be closed until noon, officials said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father of missing Texas infant staged kidnapping to cover up foul play, police say
- Young brother, sister killed in house fire identified
- Snow showers, temperatures plummeting into Wednesday
- VIDEO: Man runs to police chief's house for help after being shot
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}