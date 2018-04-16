Road closed after tree brings down wires, snaps pole in Gibsonia

GIBSONIA, Pa. - Power lines were brought down and a utility pole snapped when a tree fell Monday morning in Gibsonia.
The downed pole and wires fell onto Richland Road, which is closed.
Officials said Duquesne Light crews have been called to make repairs.
