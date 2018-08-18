  • Road closed by downed tree, wires not expected to reopen until Sunday

    Updated:

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in Shaler Township is closed because a tree fell and brought down wires Saturday.

    Wetzel Road is closed between Little Pine Creek Road and Wible Run Road. Alternate routes are McElheny, Marzolf or Vilsack roads.

    Verizon is working to repair the downed wires, but Wetzel Road isn’t expected to reopen until sometime Sunday, police said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories