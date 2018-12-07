BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A water main break has closed part of a road in Bethel Park Friday morning, officials said.
The break was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Library Road.
Officials said Library Road is closed in the 6000 block.
BREAKING NEWS: Water Main Break has Shut Down Library Road in the area of Logan Road. Use Stoltz Road as an Alternate Roure. Also - NO CLASS FOR NEIL ARMSTRING MIDDLE SCHOOL Due to the Water Main Break. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/fejAzqzZ74— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 7, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- PHOTOS: Dozens arrested during drug sweep in Mon Valley
- Police release names of 32 arrested in Mon Valley drug sweep
- Police investigating telephone bomb threat at CNN offices
- VIDEO: OSU Installs Bacon Vending Machine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}