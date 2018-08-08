ETNA, Pa. - At least one road is closed and homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak in Etna.
According to our Channel 11 News photographer who is at the scene, Butler Street is closed between Center and Isabella streets. Traffic is being redirected.
There’s also a strong odor of gas in the area. Several homes in the area have been evacuated while gas crews work to contain the leak.
We’ll have continuing coverage of this developing story on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Reports of a gas leak on Butler St between Center St and Isabella St. On one end traffic is being rerouted at the intersection of Butler St and Freeport St. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/NYNOHF2EyG— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 8, 2018
