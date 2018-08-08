  • Road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak

    ETNA, Pa. - At least one road is closed and homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak in Etna.

    According to our Channel 11 News photographer who is at the scene, Butler Street is closed between Center and Isabella streets. Traffic is being redirected.

    There’s also a strong odor of gas in the area. Several homes in the area have been evacuated while gas crews work to contain the leak.

