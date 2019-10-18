PITTSBURGH - In preparation for President Donald Trump’s visit to Downtown Pittsburgh on Oct. 23, the city announced some security measures that will impact a lot of people.
Several streets surrounding the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where Trump will speak at the Shale Insight conference, will be closed Wednesday after the morning rush hour – that will likely cause heavy delays during the evening commute.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich recommended in a release that people who work downtown should consider working from home that day or leaving early.
He also suggested city schools allow early dismissals for students.
Traffic will also be affected by rolling road closures to accommodate Trump’s motorcade as he travels to and from the convention center.
The specific timing and exact road closures will be released closer to the event.
