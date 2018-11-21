  • Road crews, drivers prepare for wintry weather on busiest travel day of the year

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and wintry weather will be falling in parts of the region.

    PennDOT trucks spent the day pre-treating area roadways.

    Governor Tom Wolf warned drivers of the forecasted snow squalls expected to hit much of the state at times through the evening.

