0 Road crews prepare for what could be tricky storm

PITTSBURGH - Western Pennsylvania is bracing for a nor'easter that is on the way with a mixed bag of wintry precipitation for the entire area.

Severe Weather Team 11 has been preparing for this next storm will spread a wintry mix into the area Thursday through early Friday. Channel 11 has also spoken with road crews who say they're ready.

PennDOT officials said crews have been getting ready for this winter since the summer. That is when they started working on all their plow trucks. Officials also told us they have plenty of salt which will be put down first on bridges and overpasses because they will freeze first.

Crews are pre-treating the roads Wednesday with brine, which is essentially salt water.

PennDOT officials said the goal is to get residual salt on the roads so when the precipitation falls and hits the roadway there's going to be some salt to prevent it from bonding.

PennDOT has around-the-clock coverage when it comes to plow drivers, and it will be monitoring the trucks' GPS devices to see it needs to move the trucks to cover more areas.

Officials said it usually takes 90 minutes to get a route done.

City of Pittsburgh officials announced Wednesday new upgrades to the snow and ice control programs.

Some of the upgrades to the Department of Public Works include:

Modified road salt mixture

Road salt will be tinted blue in order to help people see that it's been applied to the road. The new mixture has a lower melting point which can be helpful under colder temperatures.

Enhanced technologies

DPW trucks will be equipped with new technology that will allow supervisors to see when a vehicle's plow is up or down, or if the salt spreader is on.

The current Plow Tracker on the city's website has been suspended until January 2019 when the new tracker and updated features are fully launched.

Increased vehicle safety

The city has 137 vehicles that can be equipped for winter snow removal. Plows and spreaders are on 104 city vehicles and another 33 are equipped with plows.

Neighborhood salt boxes

DPW plans to add 44 salt boxes throughout the city. These boxes will be placed at streets that are hilly, have sharp bends or are near steps.

