BALDWIN, Pa. - One person was injured in a crash in Baldwin early Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Carson Street, according to 911 dispatchers.
The person who was injured was transported to a hospital, dispatchers said.
The road remains closed from Becks Run Road to the Glenwood Bridge.
Developments on 11 News at 8:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Skylights 2018: Week 1 high school football scores
- Labor Day 2018 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- Police ask for help finding motorcyclist's missing arm after crash
- VIDEO: Father's Facetime Call Saves Young Daughter Trapped in Car with Drunk Woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}