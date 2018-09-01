  • Road remains closed after overnight crash sends 1 to hospital

    Updated:

    BALDWIN, Pa. - One person was injured in a crash in Baldwin early Saturday morning.

    The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Carson Street, according to 911 dispatchers. 

    The person who was injured was transported to a hospital, dispatchers said. 

    The road remains closed from Becks Run Road to the Glenwood Bridge.

